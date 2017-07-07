Zanesville, Ohio- United Way, SNAP and the Zanesville Farmer’s market have all partnered together.

The SNAP program started at the farmer’s market this year, and now there is a new addition for snap members thanks to United Way.

“They now have snap equipment, so you can go swipe your own snap card and use your benefits to buy local produce, meat, cheese, honey, and other locally produced foods,” said United Way Community Impact director Becky Clawson. “This is much healthier for you and obviously better for our local economy.”

Starting tomorrow SNAP vouchers will be offered at the United Way stand. If you spend your benefits at the local food market 50 families will receive 10 dollar vouchers. The United Way donation station will also be up and running each Saturday morning but, it needs staffing.

“We’re looking for volunteers all season through the market to sit and accept donations of local produce or cash that can be donated through donation station to hot meal programs,” said Clawson

All of the donations will stay local and the Zanesville Farmer’s market runs Saturday mornings from 9 to noon as well as Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 6.