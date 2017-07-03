ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Solar Eclipse will occur on and some Ohio libraries are offering free solar eclipse glasses.

The Muskingum County Library System is participating in giving away these free glasses that will let you look directly at the solar eclipse without hurting your eyes. Assistant Director Blair Tom said this will help children discover, learn, and experience something new.

“We want children to be interested and curious, but also safe,” Tom said. “So all locations will have book displays and information as well as glasses available free of charge while supplies last.”

The direct path for the Solar Eclipse is from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Tom said we’ll see a partial eclipse in Ohio and the library system decided to participate since the next eclipse won’t occur in North America until 2024.

“So it is optional for libraries to choose to participate,” Tom said. “The glasses are a safety feature that also something that will just add a little more intrigue and interest I think in the whole process.”

This is the first total solar eclipse in North America since 1918.

The Muskingum County Library System has not received the glasses yet, but they’ll make an announcement as soon as the shipment arrives. Check out muskingumlibrary.org for more information.