Street closures and times due to fireworks

Zanesville, Ohio- The Stars and Stripes On the River’s firework show is only a day away.

The fireworks will be launched from the Y-bridge, which will change traffic patterns and there will be road closures.

“We will not shut down the Y bridge until 8:30 said Pyro Technician Stephen Vincent. We will only shut down the Main Street side, that is from downtown to the middle and that will be shut down at 8:30 and you will not be able to cross that section. We leave the Linden Avenue and the West Main leg of the bridge open until 9:30. At 9:30 it will be shut off.”

Public Safety Director Fred Buck says, there are plenty of places in the area to watch the fireworks.

“Here in the Canal Park is nice, I’m sure we’ll have distances we’ll have to block off, said Buck. The old area around Amelia Street and G.W. Morris Street is nice. Anywhere where you can get some nice elevation like Putnam Hill Park or Pioneer Hill Park but it’s closed off now but a lot of people used to go there. Some of the restaurants there parking lots that are not open they don’t mind”

Vincent says the best way to not get stuck in traffic after the fireworks is to wait about half an hour before you rush to your car to leave and go home.