Stuff the Bus to get Tools for School

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With just 27 week days left until school starts, Eastside Community Ministry and Kappa Delta Gamma are sponsoring Tools for School.

According to Tools for School Co-Chair Ellen Shaw lower-income families who qualify for Tools for School backpacks and supplies will register July 17, 2017 through July 20, 2017 from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Eastside Community Ministry. While monetary donations can be given to Eastside Community Ministry, Muskingum County Library System, Community Bank, and People’s Bank.

“We started with just the neighborhood of Eastside and it has grown until this where we’re going to do 900 backpacks,” Shaw said. “Once we hit that 900 we’re done. So I really encourage the community families that qualify to come in Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday because if we hit that number at 11:00 on Thursday, we are done.”

Tools for Schools wouldn’t have the supplies to give away if it wasn’t for Stuff the Bus program. This Saturday Kappa Delta Gamma will be at Walmart located on Maple Ave. from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. collecting school supply donations.

“If you come out you may see one of your former teachers,” Shaw said. “We have lists that say what all the supplies are that we need and we have the bus from Primrose Center. We are outside Walmart and we separate, count it, and put it in the bus.”

Backpacks will be filled August 8, 2017 and August 9, 2017. The backpacks will then be distributed on August 10, 2017 at Zanesville Middle School.