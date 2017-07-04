Thames hits pair of homers as Brewers defeat Orioles 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames hit a pair of home runs and Jimmy Nelson pitched seven strong innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

The Brewers jumped ahead on Stephen Vogt’s two-run homer in the second off Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (3-4). Keon Broxton followed with a bunt single, then stole second and scored on Orlando Arcia’s single.

Thames belted a solo home run off Jimenez with one out in the fifth. With two outs, Shaw hit a solo shot as the lead ballooned to 5-0.

The Orioles got a run in the seventh on Joey Rickard’s run-scoring single.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 6-1 in the seventh on Thames’ second homer of the game.

Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer for Baltimore in the ninth.

Nelson (7-4) gave up six hits and an unearned run in seven innings. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.