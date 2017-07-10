The Latest: Christie takes shot at Clinton on sports radio

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on Gov. Chris Christie’s radio show audition and new poll numbers (all times local):

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has said on a sports radio talk show that he’s relieved “we don’t have a criminal in the White House like Hillary Clinton.”

Christie is filling in for Mike Francesa on WFAN in New York on Monday as the station seeks a replacement for the host. His comment came after a caller chastised Christie for supporting President Donald Trump.

Christie hit the campaign trail for Trump after abandoning his own run for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. He also briefly chaired Trump’s transition team.

Christie’s appearance on the show followed the release of the first poll since Christie was photographed sunning himself on a beach closed to the public during the government shutdown. His approval rating held steady since last month at a dismal 15 percent.

The first poll released since New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was photographed lounging on a beach closed to the public shows his approval rating is holding steady at a dismal 15 percent.

The Monmouth University poll published Monday showed Christie’s job rating tied for his all-time low. A Quinnipiac University poll published June 14 also found Christie with a 15 percent approval rating.

The Republican governor was photographed July 2 sunning himself on a beach off-limits to other residents because of a government shutdown.

The survey released Monday also found 86 percent of the 800 residents polled saw the photos of Christie at the beach.

The most-used words to describe their reactions: disgusted, angry and outraged.

The poll was conducted July 6-9 with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Christie was photographed with his family on the beach outside of his state-owned residence on Island Beach State Park while it was closed to the public because of a government shutdown.