The Latest: Djokovic wins under the roof at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

2:23 p.m.

Novak Djokovic played the first match of this year’s Wimbledon tournament under a closed roof on Centre Court, and he won it in straight sets.

The three-time champion at the All England Club beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a fourth-round match that was postponed from Monday.

During the third set, with Djokovic already up a break, the second-seeded Serb asked for a medical timeout and a trainer examined and stretched his right shoulder. Djokovic appeared to grimace in pain a couple of times as his shoulder was being checked.

Djokovic will face 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych, a man he has beaten 25 times in 27 matches, on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

___

1:50 p.m.

Play has started on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon.

Garbine Muguruza was playing Svetlana Kuznetsova in the women’s quarterfinals.

The match on Centre Court is being played with the roof closed.

___

1 p.m.

Outside play has again been suspended at Wimbledon because of rain.

The fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Adrian Mannarino is being played under a closed roof on Centre Court.

___

12:23 p.m.

Play has started on Centre Court, with the roof closed, and resumed on some of the outside courts at Wimbledon after a rain delay.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic was playing Adrian Mannarino on Centre Court.

___

11:50 a.m.

Play at Wimbledon will start on Centre Court at noon with the roof closed.

The All England Club announced that the rain would continue for the time being, but Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino would start as scheduled with the roof closed for the first time this year.

___

11:30 a.m.

The rain has started on Day 8 at Wimbledon, and play has been suspended.

The main action at the All England Club has yet to start, but other matches on the outside courts are already being delayed by rain.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic was due to play first on Centre Court in a match suspended from Monday. He was to play Adrian Mannarino.

The four women’s quarterfinals matches are also on the schedule, with five-time champion Venus Williams facing Jelena Ostapenko and Johanna Konta against Simona Halep on Centre Court after Djokovic.

On No. 1 Court, Garbine Muguruza will face Svetlana Kuznetsova and Magdalena Rybarikova will meet CoCo Vandeweghe.

Centre Court has a roof, but No. 1 Court does not.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis