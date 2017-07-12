The Latest: Querrey forces 5th set vs. Murray at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

2:26 p.m.

Sam Querrey has forced a fifth set against Andy Murray in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Murray won the first and third sets on Centre Court, but Querrey won the other two to even the score at 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 1-6.

Murray, a two-time champion at the All England Club, has been limping over the last couple of sets. He entered the tournament after pulling out of two exhibition matches citing a sore left hip.

Querrey is trying to become the first American man to reach the semifinals at a major tournament since Andy Roddick was the Wimbledon runner-up in 2009.

Querrey is playing in his third consecutive five-set match at Wimbledon. Murray has lost his last three five-set matches overall.

___

1:10 p.m.

Play in the men’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon has started.

Defending champion Andy Murray is playing Sam Querrey on Centre Court, and Gilles Muller is facing Marin Cilic on No. 1 Court.

___

11:55 p.m.

If the rain holds off, the four men’s semifinalists will be decided at Wimbledon on Day 9 of the grass-court major.

Defending champion Andy Murray will open play on Centre Court against Sam Querrey. Seven-time champion Roger Federer will follow against Milos Raonic, the man that beat Federer in last year’s semifinals.

On No. 1 Court, Gilles Muller will be first against Marin Cilic. Muller advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time by beating Nadal in five sets in the fourth round.

In the other match in the second biggest stadium at the All England Club, three-time champion Novak Djokovic will take on 2010 finalist Tomas Berdych.

Centre Court has a roof, but No. 1 Court does not.

___

