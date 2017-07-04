Thornville celebrates Independence Day

THORNVILLE, Ohio- One Perry County community continued their long-standing Independence Day tradition.

The Village of Thornville held their annual 4th of July parade Tuesday morning; a tradition that has become an important part of their culture.

“It means an awful lot to the village because obviously it brings a lot of the people together to not only socialize and reconnect and everything, but more importantly to celebrate what we have, the freedoms that we have,” said John Ulmer, parade announcer.

The parade showcased area veterans, first responders and various community members, with a special highlight on one in particular.

“Well of course the main highlight was Ann Starr who was the grand marshal; she’s 90 years of age,” said Ulmer. “She’s just been a sweetheart of a lady here in the community, been extremely involved.”

Starr was most well known for her role in the kitchen for nearly 30 years at Thornville Elementary School, according to Ulmer, becoming quite a staple in the Thornville community.

Ulmer said he hopes the event continues to grow, and invites everyone to become a part of the celebration next year.