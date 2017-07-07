Thousands without power in several area counties

Storms rolling through Southeast, Ohio have knocked out power to thousands of American Electric Power customers.

AEP is reporting more than 16,000 outages in Licking County, just over 1,100 in Muskingum County, and around 3,800 customers are without power in Perry County.

Scanner traffic indicates numerous power lines are down throughout Muskingum County. There is a report of lines down on State Route 60 south near Cutler Lake Road and Gaysport that has forced the closure of the roadway.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available to us.