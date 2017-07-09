Urban Green gardens in Putnam neighborhood

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Putnam neighborhood have four different garden projects and you can tour them all now.

Putnam Gardens is one of the four and it’s near the Y-Bridge at Restoration Park. It has 32 raised garden plots. The gardens are available for anyone at no cost. Of the 32, four are still available.

“We do have a couple left that we went ahead and planted,” said Urban Agriculture Technician Kristen Baughman. “So if someone wants to step, even at this point, to take a garden bed (they can.) We’ve already got some tomatoes and peppers going and they could talk to us and reserve a bed.”

Baughman said gardens like these are needed because it creates not only food for the community but, interaction between people who live here.

“I have meet so many people from all different parts of this city, said Baughman. They have different social and economic classes and everyone just comes together and works together so well. It’s a great place to meet people, to instill some community pride, these beds are so beautiful, we just look at what we’ve accomplished and already and you have pride in your neighborhood. We are also teaching people how to grow good, healthy food.”

The other three gardens are the LifeWell Garden, the Zanesville City Schools Farm, and the Bethel Community Garden. All four gardens can be toured anytime.