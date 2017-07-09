Vintage baseball festival aims to recreate 1863 experience

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nineteenth century baseball returns to Pennsylvania next weekend with a festival expected to draw 22 retro baseball clubs from around the country to play baseball the way it was played during the Civil War.

The (Hanover) Evening Sun (http://bit.ly/2twwAzA ) reports that the eighth annual Gettysburg National 19th Century Base Ball Festival July 14th to July 16th aims to recreate an authentic baseball experience circa 1863 — “a simpler time when baseball was just starting.”

Players will have uniforms and equipment from the era — meaning no baseball gloves — and will play only until dark because there were no lights in 1863.

Last year, the group says, the festival drew 275 players from 18 teams from Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.