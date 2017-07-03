Voit drives in 4 runs to lead Cardinals past Marlins, 14-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Luke Voit hit his first major league homer and drove in four runs, Tommy Pham reached base five times and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 14-6 on Monday night.

St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the third on the way to an 11-0 lead. Voit added a two-run homer in the eighth in the Cardinals’ fifth win in six games.

Adam Wainwright (9-5) picked up his second successive win and also drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single.

The Marlins have lost five of six.

Miami starter Jeff Locke (0-5) gave up 11 hits and 11 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Pham had three hits and two walks. He drove in a pair of runs.