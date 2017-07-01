Weather Discussion

SATURDAY 7/1:

TODAY: Few AM Showers. Muggy & Warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Chance Storms. Seasonal and Cloudy. Low 63

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Dry & Seasonal. High 83

DISCUSSION:

Good morning Southeast Ohio and welcome to the weekend!

Much of the rain arrived overnight, but a few showers will be possibly this morning.

A muggy & warm day will then ensue, with high temperatures in the low 80’s.

A cold front will be passing through the region later today, with a few storms possible into the early part of the night. Seasonal & conditions will then take way, with temperatures down in the low 60’s.

We will see a drier Sunday and Monday, but showers and storms return for the 4th of July into the end of next week. During this stretch, temperatures will remain on the seasonal side, with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 60’s.

Have a Great Weekend!

-Ross

