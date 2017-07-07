Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|BASEBALL
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
F1, Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying, Spielberg, 8 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky., Noon
NHRA, Route 66 Nationals Qualifying, Elwood, Ill., 1 p.m.
IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300 Qualifying, Newton, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
LTA/ITF, The Championships, London
PGA Tour, The Greenbrier Classic, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Londonderry, Northern Ireland
LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.
Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.
ASO, Tour de France, eighth stage, Rousses
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, 8 a.m.
NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, Elwood, Ill., 2 p.m.
IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300, Newton, 5:45 p.m.
LTA/ITF, The Championships, London
PGA Tour, The Greenbrier Classic, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Londonderry, Northern Ireland
LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.
Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.
ASO, Tour de France, ninth stage, Chambery
