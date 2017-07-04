Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|BASEBALL
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
|WNBA
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying, Spielberg, 8 a.m.
NHRA, Route 66 Nationals Qualifying, Elwood, Ill., 1 p.m.
IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300 Qualifying, Newton, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
LTA/ITF, The Championships, London
|Golf
PGA Tour, The Greenbrier Classic, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Londonderry, Northern Ireland
LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.
Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.
|Cycling
ASO, Tour de France, eighth stage, Rousses
|Sunday
|BASEBALL
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.
|WNBA
Dallas at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, 8 a.m.
NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, Elwood, Ill., 2 p.m.
IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300, Newton, 5:45 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
LTA/ITF, The Championships, London
|Golf
PGA Tour, The Greenbrier Classic, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Londonderry, Northern Ireland
LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.
Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.
|Cycling
ASO, Tour de France, ninth stage, Chambery