Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT
Saturday
BASEBALL

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying, Spielberg, 8 a.m.

NHRA, Route 66 Nationals Qualifying, Elwood, Ill., 1 p.m.

IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300 Qualifying, Newton, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky., 7:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

LTA/ITF, The Championships, London

Golf

PGA Tour, The Greenbrier Classic, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Londonderry, Northern Ireland

LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.

Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.

Cycling

ASO, Tour de France, eighth stage, Rousses

Sunday
BASEBALL

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, 8 a.m.

NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, Elwood, Ill., 2 p.m.

IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300, Newton, 5:45 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS
Tennis

LTA/ITF, The Championships, London

Golf

PGA Tour, The Greenbrier Classic, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

European Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Londonderry, Northern Ireland

LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek Classic, Oneida, Wis.

Web.com Tour, Lecom Health Challenge, Findley Lake, N.Y.

Cycling

ASO, Tour de France, ninth stage, Chambery

