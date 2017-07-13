Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for deadly crash

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 23-year-old woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for her role in a crash that killed an Ohio couple.

The Canton Repository reports (http://bit.ly/2tL2w3b ) Andrea Turner previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the crash that killed 61-year-old Randy Scott and his wife, 53-year-old Brenda Scott.

Court records show Turner ran a red light before crashing into the Scotts’ car March 4.

The Scotts were taken to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead. Turner was treated at a hospital and later released.

Prosecutors say Turner was speeding at the time of the crash, and sun glare was another factor.

Turner apologized to the victims’ family members at the sentencing hearing Wednesday.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com