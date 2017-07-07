Women sentenced to prison for not reporting sexual abuse

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after prosecutors say she failed to report a child’s sexual abuse.

The Canton Repository reports (http://bit.ly/2swAtSb ) 39-year-old Patricia Horton, of Canton, was sentenced Thursday. Horton had previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of child endangerment and obstruction of justice.

Donell Powell was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. The alleged abuse involves a girl who was younger than 10 years old when it began in 2015.

Assistant Stark County Prosecutor Christy Donnelly says Horton was told of the abuse but failed to report or stop it. Court records show Horton also lied to police who were investigating.

