Zanesville to honor Vietnam War Veterans

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The city of Zanesville will soon be receiving a new addition that will honor its veterans.

County Commissioners and Ohio Department of Transportation officials met on Monday to discuss and finalize the creation of new Vietnam Veterans memorial signs which will be erected on State Route 60 South. The signs will display the names of numerous Muskingum County citizens that were killed in action during the war.

“We’re trying to be somewhat creative in getting these memorial signs put up and hopefully some private property owners on State Route 60 will come forth and allow us to place them on their property,” said Jim Porter, Muskingum County Commissioner.

Although the project may have taken longer than initially anticipated, in the eyes of the commissioners, the effort is well worth it in the end.

“We’ve been working on this project for several months now and, although we’ve come across a few hurdles, we feel like we have ironed them out,” said Porter. “Those brave men and women have given the ultimate sacrifice and we are truly passionate about seeing this project come full circle.”

The project, which was originally introduced to the commissioners by Glen Lightfoot, has expanded from honoring just one veteran to nearly 28 servicemen and women who have lost their lives serving their country.