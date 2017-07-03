Zanesville Memorial Concert honors local hero

ZANESVILLE, Ohio —The Zanesville Memorial Concert band held their ‘Independence Day Concert’ at the Secrest Auditorium this evening.

The concert band which has been performing since 1923, took tonight’s show as an opportunity to honor a local hero on this 4th of July weekend. Artistic Director Janine Schmelzer Bock spoke about paying tribute to John Glenn with tonight’s performance.

“I was able to get the video from the John and Annie Glenn Museum in New Concord. And we’re going to play the ‘mood music,’ so to speak, and there are a couple times where John Glenn actually speaks in that video. He’s about 90-years old, and he just, boy what a great patriot,” said Bock.

The Zanesville Memorial Concert Band is made up of area band directors, as well as community members who have a long history of playing. They perform every second week during the summer months, and while most of their shows are held outdoors at Zane’s Landing Park, Bock says Secrest Auditorium acts as their rain venue as well as their Independence Day concert venue.

Their next performance will take place on Sunday, july 16th at 7 p.m. at Zane’s Landing Park. All concerts are free and open to the public.