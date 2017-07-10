Zanesville Seniors’ Classic tees off Tuesday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the 53rd year some of the top golfers 55 and up will compete at the Zanesville Country Club in the Zanesville Seniors’ Classic.

The 36-hole tournament starts Tuesday at 9 a.m. and and will wrap up Wednesday. This year’s field will have 74 players from from Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

Jim Spargrove of Zanesville will look to defend his title. Other past champs who are participating this year include Al Christopher, John Dinan, and Norm Ogilive.

WHIZ-TV Sports will have coverage of both days of the tournament.