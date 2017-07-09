Zanesville’s Comic Con

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Mass Media Comics completed their comic con’s second and final day today.

The two day event took place at Weasel Boy Brewing Company. The focus of this comic con was keeping it local in order to keep costs low.

“Something like this it’s a little more personal, a little more intimate, and when you go to San Diego for a weekend pass its $250, hotels $200 a night, the restaurants there charge a lot more money to eat for that week,” said Mass Media Comics owner Chad Sinnott. “Here its $3 to get in, you get stuff for free for coming in and then the dealers here were able to set up for free, so they are able to cut people deals on things.”

Sinnott said the low prices allow for things to be sold and seen that normally aren’t shown at a comic store or even at some comic cons.

“I think the fact of all the different stuff you see in the room,” said Sinnott. “Toys going back to the 50’s, old comic books, just things you don’t normally see when you go into a comic shop or go to a flea market where people are bringing those types of items here. So people are seeing very rare things so it almost has a museum quality to it, which makes it a lot of fun.”

Several of the vendors said they enjoyed the local comic con and hope it happens again, next year.