11 Arrested in Multi-County Drug Bust

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says 11 people were arrested this week in a big drug bust. It was a combined effort of multiple law enforcement agencies including Washington and Noble Counties. Sheriff Douglass McGrath says the investigation discovered the transportation, possession and distribution of law quantities of cocaine and prescription pills. Among those arrested in the case which included suspects from multiple counties is 49-year-old Rodney Duane Mayle of Pershing Road in Zanesville. The Sheriff says more arrests are expected in the case.