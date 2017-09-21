The 21st Annual Souper Bowl will kick off soon

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 21st annual Souper Bowl is right around the corner and it’s your chance to fill your belly for a good cause.

The Souper Bowl is a luncheon to help raise money to feed the less fortunate. Mary Perone, Committee member says the proceeds from the sale will support five food service based agencies in the area. The luncheon usually feeds around 900 people during a four hour window of time. Last year the event raised over $13,000 for the five agencies to split.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds are divided between five agencies: Christ’s Table, East Side Community Ministry, Fellowship of Christ Community, Salvation Army, and the Senior Center.”

The soups will be made by a local chef and his culinary arts students. Perone says the menu will have a new flavor along with crowd favorites. There will also be sloppy joe and homemade cookies available at the luncheon.

“There are four kinds of soup. We have the three c’s: chicken noodle, cheesy potato, and chili. And new on this years menu is tomato basil.”

The luncheon will take place October 15th in the Campus Center at OUZ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Pre-sale tickets are $5, tickets at the door are $6, and volunteers can eat for $4.