ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Pumpkins, gourds, and squash, oh my! That’s the theme for this years 23rd annual Farm City Day held at McDonald’s Greenhouse and Corn Maze.

Kari Burkey says the family friendly event gives residents of the city a chance to experience farm life and learn more about the importance of agriculture.

“This is just an opportunity to get people out on the farm and let them see where their food comes from; and enjoy the fall them with the corn, and the pumpkins, and gourds and just adding a whole lot of other activities to the fun fall theme as well.”

Families were able to enjoy all sorts of activities including: tractor rides, arts and crafts, live performances, pumpkin picking, free food, and a petting zoo.

“There are chicks and bunnies. And then there are also llamas here. And once you go back into the corn maze there are pigs and goats and sheep and a pony as well.”

The corn maze is a yearly tradition for McDonald’s featuring a new design each year. This year’s theme is ‘Lady Liberty’ with the words “God Bless America!” Tomorrow is grandparents day and all grandparents are free with a paying child. The corn maze will be open through the end of October. Visit www.mcdonaldsgreenhouse.com for additional information.