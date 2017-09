The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said five people were taken into custody on Wednesday after refusing to vacate a property.

The Sheriff’s Office said after those arrested ignored multiple court orders to vacate a residence on County Road 18 in Coshocton County, they executed a warrant at the residence.

Following the arrests the rightful owner of the property was able to take possession.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.