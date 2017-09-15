Two Charged in Coshocton Case

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced the names of two people charged this week during an executed warrant in Coshocton County.

47-year-old Cindy M. Primavera is charged with trespassing after refusing to sign a personal recognizance bond through Municipal Court. 48-year-old Timothy A. Primavera was sentenced to 30 days in jail for contempt of court through Common Pleas Court and refusing to sign a personal recognizance bond for a trespassing charge through municipal court.

Both are being held in the Coshocton County Justice Center.

The sheriff’s office said on September 13 they executed warrants on a residence on County Road 18 in Coshocton County. These warrants were in reference to individuals refusing to vacate a property after multiple court orders to do so.

Five people were initially taken into custody. Two adults and one teenage juvenile were later released to family.

The rightful owner of the property now has possession.

This incident remains under investigation by your Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.