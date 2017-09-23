Coshocton Co. Home Invasion

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said one person is being held in connection to a home invasion.

The Sheriff’s Office said just before 6pm Friday dispatch received a call in reference to a home invasion in the 1700 block of Bayberry Lane.

After an initial investigation by deputies it was decided to have detectives dispatched to the scene.

As a result one male was arrested and is being held at the Coshocton County Justice Center pending further investigation and the filing of formal charges.

Assisting with the investigation were the Coshocton County Detective Division and the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office. This incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.