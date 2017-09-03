3 Stores Close at Colony Square Mall

The Colony Square Mall says it has lost one of its long time businesses. Marketing representative Kevin Pinson says after nearly 24 years of service Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub has closed. Garfields was one of three stores to close in the last few months. In August a coffee and tea store closed along with a candy shop. But the news is not all bad for the mall, Pinson says they recently added Shoe Carnival and TJ Maxx is currently under construction. Pinson adds that on Friday a grand opening will be held for Five Below which is a store that caters to teens, pre-teens and their parents.