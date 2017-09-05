5th Annual Fly-in, Drive-in Car Show at Zanesville Municipal Airport

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local aviation group is sharing the history of early model planes and giving locals a chance to take a ride back in history.

The Vintage Chapter 22 of Experimental Aircraft Association hosted its annual event at the Zanesville Municipal Airport. The event featured vintage planes, cars, and motorcycles.

Attendees were able to take rides in some of the planes. Dewey Davenport, a Pilot, took people on rides on his plane Ace the Biplane. The plane soared high — but not too high — and coasted at a nice speed giving the passengers the chance to enjoy the ride.

“It’s about really low and slow. The whole point about these barnstorming rides is to keep the aircraft low so you can see the scenery, you can smell the smells.”

Vice-President of E-A-A Vintage Aircraft Chapter 22 Tony Morozowsky agrees saying these flights are a once in a lifetime experience.

“I tell everybody it’s a real unique experience in an open cockpit biplane. You get the goggles and feel the wind in your hair and the engine sound. Just like going back in time.”

The event isn’t just about the flights. Vintage Aircraft Chapter 22 hopes the event will encourage kids to learn about the history of aviation and maybe even pursue careers as pilots.

“It promotes aviation, how it was in the past. And also, we’re trying to promote for young kids to see how it was and maybe they might get their pilot’s license and encourage to be a pilot.”

In addition to the planes, attendees were able to tour med flight helicopters, enjoy a live band, check out vintage cars and motorcycles, and fill their bellies. If you missed the fun today you have another chance to check it out tomorrow. The event runs Sunday from 8am to 5pm. Plane rides cost $75 for adults and $60 for kids 12 and under. The event is otherwise free to attend.