6th Annual Dick Sorg Memorial JAKES day

STERLING, Ohio- A group of young teens took over Camper’s Grove to enjoy the outdoors while learning how to safely participate in outdoor sports.

The program put on by the Y-Bridge Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation strives to educate young people about the outdoors through different activities. Chapter President Pat Burkhart says they hope the program will teach the kids to enjoy the outdoors and how to take care of the environment through the activities.

“Well they will actually do some shooting with some shotguns. We have archeries which include bows, crossbows, BB guns. Like I said they did fishing earlier. And that’s pretty much most of the events.”

The program also serves as a memorial to former chapter president, Dick Sorg, who tragically died in 2012 after being struck by lightning.

“This is our annual JAKES Day event that we have for youth from 5 to 17. I believe this is our 16th, 18th year I believe. And our 6th annual Dick Sorg memorial. Which was president of our chapter and good friend of ours who passed away.”

Y-Bridge Longbeards has other programs throughout the year including a “Women in the Outdoors” event.