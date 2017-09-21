I-70 Fatal Accident Investigated

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol said one person died in a two vehicle accident on I-70.

It happened Wednesday just after 10:30 a.m. in Falls Township. Troopers said 49-year-old Valerie Rivera of Bridgeport was driving westbound on I-70 in a blue 2007 Mercury Milan, when she lost control of her vehicle and drove through the median and into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck another vehicle.

The Patrol said the vehicle was a black 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck that was driven by 64-year-old Jeffrey Helser of Ashville.

Rivera was rushed to Grant Hospital in Columbus where she died as a result of her injuries.

Due to the crash, I-70 eastbound was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours.

No other serious injuries were reported in the accident that remains under investigation.