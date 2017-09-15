800 Muskingum County Families receive Crucial Supplies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Area organizations are stretching out a helping hand today to those less fortunate.

Since 2010, Avon, Feed the Children, and Christ’s Table have distributed over 350,000 pounds of supplies valued at nearly two million dollars to families in need. this year, 800 families of Muskingum county will receive 25 pounds of shelf stable food along with personal hygiene and even cosmetic products.

“They are receiving essentials, a box of essentials that contains toilet paper, bath wash, soap, these are the things that their snap benefits don’t cover so it’s a great leg up for them and then a great box that’s always an Avon box and it’s always a surprise for the moms and they love to get it .” said Director of Corporate Partnerships for Feed The Children Wendy Henderson.

Avon associates help distribute the supplies, an act of kindness they look forward to every year.

“All of our volunteers are Avon associates and they absolutely love this event. Two months after the event I’m already being asked hey what are we doing next year. so they love it so much we have to keep doing it not just for the community but for them. ” said Inventory Control Analyst for Avon, Glen Haynes.

The families receiving goods today were pre determined by area agencies as those in top need of the crucial supplies.