911 callers report ‘gunfire everywhere’ outside Ohio tavern

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say multiple people fired guns at each other outside an Ohio bar with one injury reported.

The shootings happened early Friday morning outside the Wayside Tavern in Springfield, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) northeast of Dayton.

The Springfield News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2xQMF5R ) gunshots can be heard in the background as a bartender calls 911.

The bartender says “there’s gunfire everywhere” as she describes the scene.

Lt. Kristopher Shultz of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says one person believed to be a bystander showed up a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.