A lenient NCAA imposes two-year probation on Rutgers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The NCAA has placed Rutgers on two-year probation and publically reprimanded and censured the university for failing to monitor its football program over a five-year period between 2011 and 2015.

The Division I Committee on Infractions panel ruled Friday that Rutgers did not ensure its football student host group and its drug-testing program followed university policy and NCAA rules.

The panel also said that former football coach Kyle Flood failed to monitor his operations staff and violated university policy by contacting an instructor to make a special academic arrangement for a student-athlete.

The ruling was lenient in that the NCAA agreed with most of the self-imposed sanctions that Rutgers sought as punishment for the violations.

Rutgers helped itself by cooperating with investigation, firing Flood and athletic director Julie Hermann after the 2015 season, and implementing a new drug testing and hiring a new chief medical officer.

___

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25