Aaron Altherr leads Phillies past Dodgers 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Altherr hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth after launching a tying, two-run homer an inning earlier and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers 7-5 Wednesday night.

The Dodgers have lost four straight and 20 of 25. Their magic number to clinch a fifth straight NL West title remained at two, pending the result of Arizona’s game at San Diego.

The Phillies have won eight of 10 and are 32-33 since the All-Star break, climbing out of last place in the majors.

Luis Avilan (2-3) walked Cesar Hernandez to start the bottom of the eighth. Freddy Galvis bunted and catcher Austin Barnes made a wild throw to second base for an error that allowed the runners to reach second and third. Odubel Herrera struck out and Rhys Hoskins was intentionally walked. Brandon Morrow entered and Altherr ripped a hit off the right-field fence.