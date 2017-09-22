Algae on river flowing into Lake Erie prompts warning

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Health officials are telling people not to swim in the river that flows through Toledo because of an algae outbreak.

The Maumee (maw-MEE’) River along Toledo’s downtown waterfront has turned unsightly shades of green in the past few days, leading the local health department to issue a recreational advisory Thursday.

Officials say the algae bloom isn’t affecting the city’s drinking water that comes from Lake Erie.

It’s unusual to see the algae on the river in Toledo.

Researchers think the algae bloom in the river is linked to a large algae bloom on the lake along with slow currents and high levels of phosphorus in river.

Three years ago, algae in Lake Erie contaminated Toledo’s drinking for more than 400,000 people in the area for just over two days.