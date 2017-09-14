American Legion presents check for new Courthouse Flag Pole

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The stars and stripes of Downtown Zanesville will soon get a new home.

Members of the American legion post 29 of Zanesville met with Muskingum County Commissioners this morning to present a check for a new flag pole in front of the Courthouse. The flag pole will be 50 feet tall and feature a bronze plaque with all five branches of the military.

“The flag pole that’s there now is pretty deteriorated and its rusting and they are afraid that its going to fall down. so they approached us and we decided to step up and put a new flag pole up for the community. ” said Commander of the American Legion Post 29 George Bradley.

Stepping up to provide the funding was a decision that was dear to Bradley.

“I think every veteran has a special place in their heart for the American flag. I think when they drive by and look up they will be proud. “

Money for the new flag pole comes from the Legions raffles and fundraisers. Bradley invites everyone to attend their next fundraiser September 23rd with a Hog Roast.