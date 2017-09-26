Anderson goes 7 strong innings, Rockies beat Marlins 6-0

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and Tyler Anderson allowed four hits over seven superb innings, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Tuesday night to maintain their lead for the second NL wild card.

The Rockies notched their first win over the Marlins in five tries this season and stayed 1½ games ahead of Milwaukee, which beat Cincinnati earlier in the evening.

Story had the big blow in a four-run first inning and Nolan Arenado added a two-run homer in the fifth as the Rockies chase their first playoff berth since 2009.

Anderson (6-6) faced the minimum through five innings courtesy of two double plays. He has a 1.19 ERA in four appearances since coming back from knee surgery.