AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the second weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (8)
|4-0
|236
|2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (15)
|4-0
|229
|3. Stow-Munroe Falls
|4-0
|159
|4. Lakewood St. Edward (1)
|4-0
|150
|5. Canton Mckinley
|4-0
|141
|6. Toledo Whitmer (1)
|4-0
|130
|7. Centerville
|4-0
|113
|8. Kettering Fairmont
|4-0
|97
|9. Hilliard Bradley
|4-0
|41
|10. Huber Heights Wayne (1)
|3-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 22. Cincinnati Moeller 15. Lewis Center Olentangy 13. Mentor 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Cincinnati La Salle (23)
|4-0
|250
|2. Avon (1)
|4-0
|213
|3. Cincinnati Anderson (1)
|4-0
|189
|4. Cincinnati Winton Woods
|4-0
|165
|5. Medina Highland
|4-0
|134
|6. Grafton Midview
|4-0
|121
|7. Sidney
|4-0
|99
|8. Cleveland Benedictine
|3-1
|37
|9. Bedford
|4-0
|32
|10. Columbus Walnut Ridge
|4-0
|29
|(tie) Barberton
|4-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 26. Youngstown Boardman 26. Hudson 20. Sylvania Northview 19. Wadsworth (1) 18.
|DIVISION III
|1. Trotwood-Madison (16)
|4-0
|245
|2. Toledo Central Catholic (7)
|4-0
|211
|3. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
|4-0
|176
|4. Clyde (1)
|4-0
|159
|5. Sandusky
|4-0
|128
|6. Franklin (1)
|4-0
|119
|7. Canfield (1)
|4-0
|118
|8. Columbus St. Francis DeSales
|3-1
|40
|9. Columbus Marion-Franklin
|4-0
|33
|10. Jackson
|4-0
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Buckeye 30. Parma Padua 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 20. Tallmadge 18.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Steubenville (21)
|4-0
|228
|2. Perry (1)
|4-0
|189
|3. Germantown Valley View (1)
|4-0
|180
|4. Bellville Clear Fork
|4-0
|163
|5. Poland Seminary (1)
|4-0
|130
|6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1)
|4-0
|120
|7. London
|4-0
|100
|8. Shelby
|4-0
|79
|9. Cincinnati Wyoming
|4-0
|78
|10. Oberlin Firelands
|4-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard (1) 23. Waverly 23. Newark Licking Valley 20.
|DIVISION V
|1. Pemberville Eastwood (12)
|4-0
|225
|2. Canfield S. Range (7)
|4-0
|207
|3. Anna (1)
|4-0
|175
|4. Wheelersburg (4)
|4-0
|168
|5. Liberty Center (1)
|4-0
|154
|6. Genoa Area
|4-0
|102
|7. Portsmouth West
|4-0
|90
|8. Orwell Grand Valley
|4-0
|78
|9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy
|4-0
|33
|10. Marion Pleasant
|3-0
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 27. Sullivan Black River 23. Gahanna Columbus Academy 16. Johnstown Northridge 12. Milan Edison 12.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23)
|4-0
|255
|2. St. Henry
|4-0
|188
|3. Creston Norwayne (1)
|4-0
|169
|4. Kirtland (2)
|4-0
|168
|5. Mogadore
|4-0
|166
|6. Carey
|4-0
|100
|7. Smithville
|4-0
|90
|8. Coldwater
|2-2
|63
|9. Sarahsville Shenandoah
|4-0
|57
|10. Nelsonville-York
|4-0
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 27. Shadyside 17. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15. Tipp City Bethel 14. Galion Northmor 13.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Dalton (12)
|4-0
|206
|2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4)
|4-0
|193
|3. Leipsic (1)
|4-0
|166
|4. Minster (4)
|3-1
|163
|5. Convoy Crestview
|4-0
|143
|6. Norwalk St. Paul (3)
|4-0
|131
|7. Warren John F. Kennedy
|4-0
|82
|8. Windham (1)
|4-0
|79
|9. Danville
|3-1
|47
|10. Edgerton
|4-0
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John’s 28. Pandora-Gilboa 24. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23. Sycamore Mohawk 17. Zanesville Rosecrans 14. Defiance Ayersville 14. Sidney Lehman 13.