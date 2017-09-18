AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

by Associated Press on September 18, 2017 at 2:46 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the second weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (8)4-0236
2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (15)4-0229
3. Stow-Munroe Falls4-0159
4. Lakewood St. Edward (1)4-0150
5. Canton Mckinley4-0141
6. Toledo Whitmer (1)4-0130
7. Centerville4-0113
8. Kettering Fairmont4-097
9. Hilliard Bradley4-041
10. Huber Heights Wayne (1)3-126

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 22. Cincinnati Moeller 15. Lewis Center Olentangy 13. Mentor 13.

DIVISION II
1. Cincinnati La Salle (23)4-0250
2. Avon (1)4-0213
3. Cincinnati Anderson (1)4-0189
4. Cincinnati Winton Woods4-0165
5. Medina Highland4-0134
6. Grafton Midview4-0121
7. Sidney4-099
8. Cleveland Benedictine3-137
9. Bedford4-032
10. Columbus Walnut Ridge4-029
(tie) Barberton4-029

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 26. Youngstown Boardman 26. Hudson 20. Sylvania Northview 19. Wadsworth (1) 18.

DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (16)4-0245
2. Toledo Central Catholic (7)4-0211
3. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary4-0176
4. Clyde (1)4-0159
5. Sandusky4-0128
6. Franklin (1)4-0119
7. Canfield (1)4-0118
8. Columbus St. Francis DeSales3-140
9. Columbus Marion-Franklin4-033
10. Jackson4-032

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Buckeye 30. Parma Padua 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 20. Tallmadge 18.

DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (21)4-0228
2. Perry (1)4-0189
3. Germantown Valley View (1)4-0180
4. Bellville Clear Fork4-0163
5. Poland Seminary (1)4-0130
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1)4-0120
7. London4-0100
8. Shelby4-079
9. Cincinnati Wyoming4-078
10. Oberlin Firelands4-029

Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard (1) 23. Waverly 23. Newark Licking Valley 20.

DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (12)4-0225
2. Canfield S. Range (7)4-0207
3. Anna (1)4-0175
4. Wheelersburg (4)4-0168
5. Liberty Center (1)4-0154
6. Genoa Area4-0102
7. Portsmouth West4-090
8. Orwell Grand Valley4-078
9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy4-033
10. Marion Pleasant3-028

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 27. Sullivan Black River 23. Gahanna Columbus Academy 16. Johnstown Northridge 12. Milan Edison 12.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23)4-0255
2. St. Henry4-0188
3. Creston Norwayne (1)4-0169
4. Kirtland (2)4-0168
5. Mogadore4-0166
6. Carey4-0100
7. Smithville4-090
8. Coldwater2-263
9. Sarahsville Shenandoah4-057
10. Nelsonville-York4-038

Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 27. Shadyside 17. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15. Tipp City Bethel 14. Galion Northmor 13.

DIVISION VII
1. Dalton (12)4-0206
2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4)4-0193
3. Leipsic (1)4-0166
4. Minster (4)3-1163
5. Convoy Crestview4-0143
6. Norwalk St. Paul (3)4-0131
7. Warren John F. Kennedy4-082
8. Windham (1)4-079
9. Danville3-147
10. Edgerton4-038

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John’s 28. Pandora-Gilboa 24. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23. Sycamore Mohawk 17. Zanesville Rosecrans 14. Defiance Ayersville 14. Sidney Lehman 13.

