AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the second weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (8) 4-0 236 2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (15) 4-0 229 3. Stow-Munroe Falls 4-0 159 4. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 4-0 150 5. Canton Mckinley 4-0 141 6. Toledo Whitmer (1) 4-0 130 7. Centerville 4-0 113 8. Kettering Fairmont 4-0 97 9. Hilliard Bradley 4-0 41 10. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 3-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 22. Cincinnati Moeller 15. Lewis Center Olentangy 13. Mentor 13.

DIVISION II 1. Cincinnati La Salle (23) 4-0 250 2. Avon (1) 4-0 213 3. Cincinnati Anderson (1) 4-0 189 4. Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-0 165 5. Medina Highland 4-0 134 6. Grafton Midview 4-0 121 7. Sidney 4-0 99 8. Cleveland Benedictine 3-1 37 9. Bedford 4-0 32 10. Columbus Walnut Ridge 4-0 29 (tie) Barberton 4-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 26. Youngstown Boardman 26. Hudson 20. Sylvania Northview 19. Wadsworth (1) 18.

DIVISION III 1. Trotwood-Madison (16) 4-0 245 2. Toledo Central Catholic (7) 4-0 211 3. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-0 176 4. Clyde (1) 4-0 159 5. Sandusky 4-0 128 6. Franklin (1) 4-0 119 7. Canfield (1) 4-0 118 8. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 3-1 40 9. Columbus Marion-Franklin 4-0 33 10. Jackson 4-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Buckeye 30. Parma Padua 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 20. Tallmadge 18.

DIVISION IV 1. Steubenville (21) 4-0 228 2. Perry (1) 4-0 189 3. Germantown Valley View (1) 4-0 180 4. Bellville Clear Fork 4-0 163 5. Poland Seminary (1) 4-0 130 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 4-0 120 7. London 4-0 100 8. Shelby 4-0 79 9. Cincinnati Wyoming 4-0 78 10. Oberlin Firelands 4-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard (1) 23. Waverly 23. Newark Licking Valley 20.

DIVISION V 1. Pemberville Eastwood (12) 4-0 225 2. Canfield S. Range (7) 4-0 207 3. Anna (1) 4-0 175 4. Wheelersburg (4) 4-0 168 5. Liberty Center (1) 4-0 154 6. Genoa Area 4-0 102 7. Portsmouth West 4-0 90 8. Orwell Grand Valley 4-0 78 9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 4-0 33 10. Marion Pleasant 3-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 27. Sullivan Black River 23. Gahanna Columbus Academy 16. Johnstown Northridge 12. Milan Edison 12.

DIVISION VI 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23) 4-0 255 2. St. Henry 4-0 188 3. Creston Norwayne (1) 4-0 169 4. Kirtland (2) 4-0 168 5. Mogadore 4-0 166 6. Carey 4-0 100 7. Smithville 4-0 90 8. Coldwater 2-2 63 9. Sarahsville Shenandoah 4-0 57 10. Nelsonville-York 4-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 27. Shadyside 17. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15. Tipp City Bethel 14. Galion Northmor 13.

DIVISION VII 1. Dalton (12) 4-0 206 2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4) 4-0 193 3. Leipsic (1) 4-0 166 4. Minster (4) 3-1 163 5. Convoy Crestview 4-0 143 6. Norwalk St. Paul (3) 4-0 131 7. Warren John F. Kennedy 4-0 82 8. Windham (1) 4-0 79 9. Danville 3-1 47 10. Edgerton 4-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John’s 28. Pandora-Gilboa 24. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23. Sycamore Mohawk 17. Zanesville Rosecrans 14. Defiance Ayersville 14. Sidney Lehman 13.