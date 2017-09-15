AP source: Broncos to sign defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos are finalizing a one-year deal with veteran defensive lineman Ahtyba (pronounced ah-TAY-ba) Rubin because defensive end Jared Crick is facing possible back surgery.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move, which was first reported by FOX and the NFL Network.

Rubin started every game the last two seasons in Seattle after spending his first seven seasons in Cleveland.

The Seahawks released him just before the season after acquiring former Jets lineman Sheldon Richardson.

Crick started 15 games last season but has been out with a bad back for several weeks.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton