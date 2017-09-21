PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner left today’s game at Philadelphia after being hit by a pitch in the right hand in the first inning. There was no official word on the severity of the injury.Turner was hit with a fastball by Phillies starter Mark Leiter Jr. on the second pitch of his at-bat. Turner stayed to run the bases and played one inning in the field.

UNDATED (AP) — The Brewers are trying to catch Chicago in the NL Central. Trailing by 3½ games, Milwaukee begins a four-game series at home against the Cubs that features a terrific pitching matchup in the opener. Zach Davies starts for the Brewers and is scheduled to face 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) —The New York Jets have signed linebacker David Bass, adding a veteran pass rusher to Todd Bowles’ defense. To make room on the roster, the Jets waived linebacker Freddie Bishop. Bass was released by Seattle on Tuesday. He was a seventh-round pick in 2013 by Oakland. He has 5½ sacks in his NFL career.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The banged-up Green Bay Packers have lost another key player to injury with outside linebacker Nick Perry scheduled to have hand surgery. Coach Mike McCarthy says he doesn’t know how much time Perry will miss. He was off to a good start as the bookend to fellow edge rusher Clay Matthews with 1½ sacks. The Packers’ first-round draft pick in 2012, Perry had a breakout 2016 last season with 11 sacks in 14 games.

UNDATED (AP) — A group of current and former NFL players has asked Commissioner Roger Goodell for the league’s support for their campaign for racial equality and criminal justice reform. Yahoo Sports is reporting the players sent a 10-page memo to Goodell and NFL executive Troy Vincent in August asking for money, political involvement and other commitments from the league. It also asked the NFL to recognize November as activism awareness month.