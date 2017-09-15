Astros trim magic number to 3 with 5-2 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brad Peacock pitched six innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West to three with a 5-2 victory over the second-place Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Yuli Gurriel had three hits and drove in a run for the Astros, who have a good chance to clinch a playoff spot and their first division title since 2001 at home this weekend against Seattle.

Peacock (11-2) had another strong start late in a season spent moving between the rotation and the bullpen, earning his first victory since Aug. 4.

Albert Pujols hit his 613th career homer in the ninth inning, breaking his tie with Jim Thome for seventh place in baseball history.

Ricky Nolasco (6-14) yielded four hits and two runs over six solid innings.