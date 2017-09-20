Atletico Madrid’s stadium hosts 2019 Champions League final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says Atletico Madrid’s new stadium will host the 2019 Champions League final.

The 68,000-capacity Metropolitano Stadium officially opened last week as the new home for Atletico, which lost the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals against city rival Real Madrid.

The Metropolitano beat the Olympic Stadium in Baku, which was rewarded with hosting the 2019 Europa League final.

Baku’s Europa League duty will come one year before the 70,000-seat stadium hosts four games, including a quarterfinal match, at the 2020 European Championship.

In a seven-city contest, the 2019 Super Cup was awarded to the Besiktas Arena in Istanbul. It was a losing bidder for the Europa League rights.

UEFA has returned to competitive bid contests after years of awarding finals to favored cities.