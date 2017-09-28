AT&T supports United Way

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties kicked off their annual campaign season on September 1, 2017 and now they have gained momentum thanks to another organization.

AT&T presented United Way of M.P.M. today with a check worth $1,300. United Way’s Executive Director, Meg Deedrick said their grateful for AT&T’s continued support throughout the decades long partnership.

“It’s really important at this point of the campaign to build momentum,” Deedrick said. “The thing that is so valuable about the United Way model is that we’re not encouraging people to give more, but we’re just encouraging more people to give. We’re so thrilled that AT&T can start the momentum off campaign or can help us continue the momentum of campaign.”

AT&T will help United Way invest in programs that can in turn provide for the community by educating people, making a healthier life style, and becoming financially independent.

“The most important thing that we do all year is not raise money, but it’s invest in those programs that are going to affect the quality of life that enable us to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person and every community that we serve,” Deedrick said. “Of course we can’t do that without people investing in us.”

AT&T’s Director of External Affairs, B.J. Smith presented the check to United Way’s Meg Deedrick and Board President Diane Jones. Smith explained that AT&T gives their employees the option to support the United Way of M.P.M. monthly, but this actual check was a corporate donation.

“It makes me feel good to know that I work for a company that believes it’s important to give back to our community and we do that in the communities where our customers and employees live and work,” said B.J. Smith.

For those who are interested in donating to United Way of M.P.M. visit their website and click the ‘Donate’ tab to see different ways a person could donate.