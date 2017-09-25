Auditions for Once Upon a Christmas

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Once Upon a Christmas is holding open to the public auditions at Secrest Auditorium.

The auditions are September 25th and 26th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Each person will have 5 minutes to perform and show their talents. Executive Director of Christ’s Table Keely Warden said anyone who wants to perform is welcome.

“We are looking for singers, dancers, and actors,” said Warden. “You can bring your tape with you. You have 5 minutes to display your talent. It’s a very casual atmosphere.”

This is the fifth annual Once Upon a Christmas, and it is different every year. The play will be done twice on December 9th. The first show is in the afternoon, with another show later that night. All the proceeds from the play will go to Christ’s Table. Last year the two shows raised $2500.

“Every year they raise just a little bit more for Christ’s Table,” said Warden. “They’re so passionate about what happens here at Christ’s Table. The meals that are served and the love that goes into the show. It just oozes out of the actors and the singers.”

For those who would rather see the play than perform in it, tickets will be $10 and go on sale at the end of October.