Authorities investigating police cruiser involved crash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities are investigating a police cruiser involved crash that happened Thursday night.

Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles with the Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Zanesville Police Officer Steven Carles was responding to an injury crash when a second vehicle, operated by 50-year-old Mary Rice of Zanesville, turned left and struck the police cruiser.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the intersection of Brighton Boulevard and Virginia Street. The police cruiser then subsequently struck a parked vehicle.

Officer Carles was injured in the crash and transported to Genesis Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Further details could not be released as the investigation is ongoing.