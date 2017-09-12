Autopsy planned for Pennsylvania boy found in Ohio pool

MASURY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy is planned for a 2-year-old Pennsylvania boy who died after being pulled unresponsive from a pool in Ohio.

Sharon, Pennsylvania, police chief Gerry Smith says the boy’s name isn’t being released but more information should be available Tuesday. The boy died Sunday night at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Smith tells The Vindicator (http://bit.ly/2jiRAXj ) detectives are retracing the steps of the boy and his 5-year-old brother from the time they were reported missing Sunday afternoon.

The older boy was found playing in a rain barrel.

The boys’ home is in Sharon, Pennsylvania, one block across the Ohio line from the village of Masury.

Hundreds of people searched for the brothers.

___

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com