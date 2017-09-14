Avon’s Supply Giveaway

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A few organizations are joining together to provide families with food, hygiene supplies, and a surprise gift.

Avon, Christ’s Table, City of Zanesville, and Feed the Children are giving supplies away to 800 pre-chosen families who regularly use the Muskingum County Hunger Network. Christ’s Table Executive Director Keely Warden said this is the seventh year that Feed the Children have provided supplies and Avon employees volunteered their time.

“Each family will be blessed with a food box, personal hygiene box, and then a very special little pink Avon box that will have all those cool things in there that those families can’t go out and purchase for themselves,” Warden said. “So we were very excited about this partnership.”

According to Warden 800 families will go to the Secrest Auditorium parking lot , 2017 between 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M., during their pre-scheduled time.

“Each year we take the 800 vouchers that we receive from Avon and we distribute those out to the 14 food pantries,” Warden said. “So that they can choose the people that they work with everyday, the families that they know need these products the very most. We get those families prepared and excited to come down on distribution day.”

The vouchers were already distributed. Items that are not collected by families will be distributed among the 14 food pantries in the Muskingum County Hunger Network.