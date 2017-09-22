Banned from tennis, Nastase starts new career as diplomat

PRAGUE (AP) — Ilie Nastase is taking on a new role as a diplomat for the Czech Republic.

The Romanian tennis great has been banned by the International Tennis Federation for two years because of his foul-mouthed comments and bad behavior as Romania’s Fed Cup captain. But Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek says Nastase has agreed to become the Czech Republic’s new honorary consul in Romania.

Nastase says “it’s a great honor.”

Zaoralek says he trusts Nastase will behave in his new diplomatic role.